Ramsey County Board to vote Tuesday on sale of former Twin Cities Army Ammunition plant land

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — The Ramsey County Board is expected to vote Tuesday on the sale of a portion of the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition plant in Arden Hills.

It was once the largest contaminated site in the state. It's now known as Rice Creek Commons.

Ryan Companies, a real estate developer in Minneapolis, is hoping to buy 40 acres on the north end of the 427 acres that make up Rice Creek Commons.

The county bought it in 2013, but it's sat empty for years, locked in a court battle between the county and the city of Arden Hills.

Since then, the land has been cleaned and is shovel-ready. Now, the hope is to turn it into a new housing development. The county is looking to add 500 additional housing units at various income levels that will, in turn, bring jobs to the area, help cool the housing market and ultimately lower property taxes.

One resident in the area says he's waited for decades for the land to be turned into something new and he's hoping it will become Minnesota's first all-electric-powered community.

"The technology is here now and it's coming about throughout the world right now and the drive for net zero or to reduce the carbon footprint and the federal laws are driving that," Lyle Salmela said.

As of right now, any plans for an all-electric community are still just a dream. But the group overseeing the development of Rice Creek Commons says its vision for the site is to build an inclusive economy with long-term sustainable development and develop an energy-forward community.

The site was once considered as a potential option for a new Minnesota Vikings stadium.

The vote is expected at 9 a.m. Stay with WCCO for updates.