Apple Valley boys basketball, in rebuilding phase, takes on Maple Grove in state quarterfinal matchup

The Apple Valley boys basketball team's state tournament pedigree has come out of hibernation.

"There's a lot of rich history," said David Collier, the Eagles head coach. "There's a lot of legacy, a lot of tradition that goes into this program."

This is the first winning season the Eagles have had since Tre Jones graduated in 2018.

"It means a lot. Especially because I've been in the program since freshman year when we were 4-23," said Apple Valley junior forward Camare Young. "It just means a lot to be building something and stacking something that's gonna last."

Tre Jones, who plays for the Chicago Bulls and his brother Tyrus, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, are legends at Apple Valley. They won a combined three state titles in a five year span, from 2013 to 2017.

"My oldest brother played with Tre Jones," said Young. "I just remember coming to a game and it was packed-out stands. The whole student section was talking to Tyus."

Turns out the NBA Jones' are keeping up with this new crop of winners.

"They comment on some of our IG posts," said junior guard Trey Parker. "Tre Jones bought us all team shoes a couple months ago. That was really cool. It's just nice having people that come from Apple Valley in the NBA and knowing you can do the same thing as well for yourself."

But the past matters not to those focused on the task at hand, a quarterfinal matchup with Maple Grove in the AAAA state tournament on Tuesday.

"We've been here before," said Collier. "Understand that you gotta seize this moment because it's very rare that you put yourself in this position."

The program, years removed from an historic dynasty that somehow, still factors today.

"I grew up in Apple Valley. I unfortunately moved away, but I came back for my senior year," said Eagles guard Justin Cowan, who lived in Belgium the previous two years. "It's like a dream. It's always been something I've wanted to do: represent Apple Valley in the state tournament. I grew up watching the Jones brothers. So being at the Target Center is like a dream come true."