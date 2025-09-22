Watch CBS News
Apple picking season underway at Minnesota farms

By
Lisa Meadows
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
Lisa Meadows

Minnesota apple growers ready for picking season
Apple picking season is in full swing.  

Weather conditions leading up to it have been great this year. Apple farmers say that, with the exception of storms on Sunday night, there hasn't been much hail to ruin the crop. 

Even though there was quite a bit of moisture in the spring, trees are running about ten days behind schedule.

WCCO spoke with Chris Aamodt with Aamodt's Apple Farm in Stillwater, Minnesota, about what people who visit his orchard can expect over the next month or so. 

"They should expect to have some fun," he said. "They can pick apples for the next few weeks until we run out. But otherwise, we have apples through the holidays. We've got goats, we've got wagon rides on weekends. Folks just come out and enjoy all the great food that we have. Plus, they can visit the winery. They can visit our Thor's Hard Cider. So, there's a lot going on." 

The peak apple harvest season is on for the next four weeks.

