Raheem Anthony scores 17 to lead Tommies over Kangaroos 77-56

Raheem Anthony had 17 points to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota to a 77-56 victory over Kansas City on Sunday.

Anthony was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Tommies (10-5). Kendall Blue scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Drake Dobbs had 14 points and shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Babacar Diallo led the Kangaroos (6-9) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds. Yulian Ramirez-Montero added nine points. Allen David Mukeba Jr. had six points.

MORE SPORTS: Cambodian refugee remembered for his love of the Vikings and Justin Jefferson