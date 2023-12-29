Cambodian refugee remembered for his love of the Vikings and Justin Jefferson

How being Vikings fans connected this family to their late father

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Many in Minnesota are self-proclaimed die-hard Vikings fans, and we all have a story about why we root for the purple and gold. But WCCO learned about just how deep those connections can run through one Vikings fan.

Peter Pitou To was a Cambodian refugee, who raised his family in America.

"He came to Minnesota in the late 1970s during the genocide in Cambodia," said Angel To, his daughter, who said, that when it came to her father learning English, he had an unexpected teacher.

"There was always a language barrier, but when you put football on, he knew everything...definitely a conversation starter for him," said Angel and Sarina To, his other daughter.

Angel and Sarina quickly realized the best way to bond with their dad was through the Minnesota Vikings.

Angel brought her dad to his first Vikings game in January of 2022, where he saw Justin Jefferson score.

"I always think about that face, that energy, that excitement that he held, when the player he loved most scored," said Angel.

Just a few days after that game, Peter was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

"He was just telling me he had stomach pain and he said, 'This is worse than usual, and I think need to go to the ER','" said Sarina. "It was just a shock for me, I was in shock for a while."

To bring some light to a difficult cancer battle, his kids got him a Vikings jersey autographed by his favorite player: number 18, Justin Jefferson. They were hoping for several more seasons together, but Peter died in April of this year. His kids chose to bury him in his signed Jefferson jersey.

"It was important for us to put the things with him we knew would make him happy to carry on [to the next life]," said Angel.

Now, in their first Vikings season without their dad, Angel and Sarina say his spirit lives on through his kids and grandkids who also cheer on the Vikings.

"I don't think we'll ever watch a Vikings game and not think of my dad," said Angel.

"All of it has brought our family closer," said Sarina.

Peter leaves behind three kids, five grandkids, and one more on the way, and of course, they are all devout Vikings fans, thanks to him.