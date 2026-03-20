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Anthony Kazmierczak, accused of spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with liquid, to be arraigned Friday

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
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Eric Henderson

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Anthony Kazmierczak, the man accused of attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall meeting, is set to be arraigned Friday. 

Kazmierczak faces a federal assault charge, along with state charges of making threats of violence and assault.

The incident occurred in January when Kazmierczak allegedly sprayed Omar with a liquid later identified as apple cider vinegar, according to the federal complaint. Omar was not injured during the attack.

A close associate of Kazmierczak reportedly told authorities that Kazmierczak once said of Omar, "Somebody should kill that b****."

Omar continued to speak and take questions at the town hall for nearly half an hour after the attack. In a subsequent interview, Omar stated she was "really OK" and emphasized that she is not one to be intimidated.

The arraignment marks the next step in the legal proceedings against Kazmierczak, as he remains in custody awaiting further court actions.

Anthony Bettin and Aki Nace contributed to this report.

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