Man charges at Rep. Ilhan Omar and sprays her with substance at town hall

Washington — A man sprayed Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar with an unknown liquid at a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday, but she appeared to be OK and declined to immediately leave the event to get checked out.

The man was immediately apprehended.

Omar, a Democrat, was calling for the abolishment of ICE and for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign when a man sitting in the front row rushed up to her and sprayed her with a substance while yelling at her.

Security personnel grabbed the man, who was led out of the room in handcuffs, while other staff tried to get Omar to leave.

Omar refused, saying, "We will continue. This f***ing a**hole is not going to get away with it!"

Someone in attendance said that whatever was sprayed "smells so bad" and urged Omar to "go get checked."

CBS News has reached out to Omar's office, U.S. Capitol Police and the Minneapolis Police Department for more information.

