Anthony Edwards has 30 points and 9 assists in the Timberwolves' 107-90 victory over the Warriors

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards had 30 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 107-90 on Friday night in the first of two games between the teams this weekend.

Stephen Curry returned for Golden State after sitting out a victory over Houston a night earlier resting his sore knees. He scored 23 points.

Curry's 3-pointer with 10:38 remaining cut it to 80-77, but the Warriors again struggled to take care of the ball and make key stops.

Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the T-Wolves, who stay in town to play again Sunday at Chase Center.

Draymond Green also played after missing Thursday because of tightness in his left calf. Green, who has played with the second unit at times when coach Steve Kerr wants a veteran on the floor, 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists. He picked up his seventh technical this season.

Timberwolves: Minnesota has won the last five in the series and four straight at Chase Center since ending a 12-game losing streak on the Warriors' home floor. The Timberwolves held a 27-19 rebounding advantage in the first half on the way to a 56-46 lead at the break.

Warriors: Golden State scored just four points over the first nine-plus minutes of its 15-point second quarter, when the Warriors were 5 of 19. The Warriors were short-handed late as Moses Moody dealt with left knee soreness and Andrew Wiggins a troublesome right ankle.

Gary Payton II's layup off a pass from Curry with 1:18 left in the third would have cut Minnesota's lead to seven points, but the Timberwolves challenged the play and it was overturned to an offensive foul.

Curry scored his first points of the night with a 19-footer and was fouled, converting a three-point play with 32 seconds left in the opening quarter. He missed his initial four 3-pointers and wound up 3 for 9 from long range.