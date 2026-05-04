Anoka police letter spells out fines and jailtime for social district scofflaws

Businesses like 10K Brewing in downtown Anoka call the Anoka Social District a resounding success.

"It has helped my business, definitely. Day to day, we do see more sales because of the social district," said owner Jesse Hauf.

District rules allow people to take alcoholic beverages from participating businesses into much of the city's downtown in special social district cups every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

However, Hauf is expressing concern over a letter recently presented to area businesses, detailing harsh consequences, including up to $1,000 fines and jail time, for drinking in the district after hours.

"What comes to my mind is that's scary for a business owner," said Hauf.

According to the letter, enforcement will be done by police and plainclothes officers, with businesses themselves being held accountable for repeat violations.

The letter comes off way too aggressive, according to Hauf.

"We want to see that letter take a different tone and basically just go to that education and redirection," said Hauf.

It's why Hauf said his brewery will soon no longer be taking part in the district.

There is a few weeks' supply left of 10K Brewing's social district cups. Once those run out, Hauf said his business will no longer be taking part.

"It's just kind of making sure people understand these are the rules and what's going on," said Anoka Mayor Erik Skogquist.

The letter wasn't prompted by any major incident or issue, Skogquist said, and there won't be any additional police presence downtown. The letter only serves as a reminder, and consequences like jail time for violators likely won't need to be issued, he said.

"I don't ever anticipate it'll ever get to that point, but those are things that are laid out in there just so that people are aware," said Skogquist.

Still, 10K Brewing's owner said he would like to see a new letter with a softer tone before rejoining the social district.

"This town has changed so much over the last 10 years that I really want people to see that," said Hauf. "I want it to continue to grow and the social district is the key to doing that, but with an aggressive letter like that from our police chief and the city administration, (it) just can't."