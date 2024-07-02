Anoka police investigating shooting that injured 1

ANOKA, Minn. — Police in Anoka are investigating a shooting that injured a man Tuesday evening.

The Anoka Police Department says it received a report of a shooting shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Sixth Avenue North and Jackson Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at the time, police say.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.