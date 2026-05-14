Anoka-Hennepin School District announces new superintendent Greg Cole

Minnesota's largest school district announced its new superintendent on Thursday.

The Anoka Hennepin County School Board picked Greg Cole to serve as the superintendent starting July 1.

He has a long history with the district, starting in 1995 as a teacher at Sandburg Middle School. After stints at Roosevelt Middle School, Oak View Middle School and Northdale Middle School, he is currently the district's chief operations officer.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and ready to get to work," said Cole. "I'm committed to the students, staff, and the communities we serve in Anoka-Hennepin. I live here, have built my career here, and this is the only superintendent job I would ever want."

In addition to his time in the classroom, he also served as a high school wrestling coach for six years.