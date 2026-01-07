Anoka-Hennepin educators, school district reach tentative agreement to avert strike

The Anoka-Hennepin School District said Wednesday morning it has reached a tentative agreement with educators, averting a strike.

The district did not announce the terms of the deal, which covers the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years. It will require approval by union membership and the school board.

The district said the tentative deal came after a 20-hour mediation session.

Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota, the union representing 3,000 educators across 55 schools, praised the tentative deal on social media.

"When we fight, we win," the union said.

Members of the union voted overwhelmingly last month to approve a strike "if necessary." The strike was set to begin Thursday if no agreement was reached. Salary increases and better health benefits were the union's main sticking points.

Anoka-Hennepin, Minnesota's largest school district, serves about 38,000 students.

This story will be updated.