Annandale man killed in Wright County crash

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. -- An Annandale man is dead following a crash in Wright County on Saturday

It happened around noon on Highway 55 near mile marker 143.

MORE NEWS: Driver in allegedly stolen Kia crashes into tree off Highway 62 in Edina during police pursuit

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old Scott Lampi was heading eastbound when he left the road and crashed into a tree.

He was not wearing a seat belt.