Greater Minnesota News

Annandale man killed in Wright County crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. -- An Annandale man is dead following a crash in Wright County on Saturday

It happened around noon on Highway 55 near mile marker 143.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old Scott Lampi was heading eastbound when he left the road and crashed into a tree.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

