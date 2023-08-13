Annandale man killed in Wright County crash
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. -- An Annandale man is dead following a crash in Wright County on Saturday
It happened around noon on Highway 55 near mile marker 143.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old Scott Lampi was heading eastbound when he left the road and crashed into a tree.
He was not wearing a seat belt.
