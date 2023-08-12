Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Stolen Kia crashes into tree off Highway 62 in Edina during police pursuit

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Aug. 12, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Aug. 12, 2023 01:16

EDINA, Minn. -- A police pursuit ended dramatically Saturday morning in Edina when an allegedly stolen vehicle crashed into a tree.

Eden Prairie Police say the stolen Kia was spotted around 9 a.m. traveling on Highway 212 near Prairie Center Drive in Eden Prairie, heading east at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued the Kia and were informed by the Carver County Sheriff's Office that a Toyota Camry was believed to be traveling along with the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the Kia crashed on Highway 62 near France Avenue in Edina, where state troopers had deployed stop sticks.

The four juvenile occupants were taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The other vehicle involved continued to flee as officers stopped for the crash, police say. The Toyota was later determined to be stolen as well.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 5:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.