Stolen Kia crashes into tree off Highway 62 in Edina during police pursuit

EDINA, Minn. -- A police pursuit ended dramatically Saturday morning in Edina when an allegedly stolen vehicle crashed into a tree.

Eden Prairie Police say the stolen Kia was spotted around 9 a.m. traveling on Highway 212 near Prairie Center Drive in Eden Prairie, heading east at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued the Kia and were informed by the Carver County Sheriff's Office that a Toyota Camry was believed to be traveling along with the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the Kia crashed on Highway 62 near France Avenue in Edina, where state troopers had deployed stop sticks.

The four juvenile occupants were taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The other vehicle involved continued to flee as officers stopped for the crash, police say. The Toyota was later determined to be stolen as well.