Animal Humane Society temporarily closing 3 metro shelters due to canine influenza

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Animal Humane Society said three of its Twin Cities shelters will be closed temporarily due to an outbreak of canine influenza.

The closures at the Golden Valley, Woodbury and Coon Rapids locations began Thursday.

AHS said it is working with the Board of Animal Health to address the outbreak.

MORE: Dog flu cases on the rise in some U.S. regions this winter season

"The health and safety of animals in our community is our top priority," AHS said.  

A press conference was set for 2 p.m. to discuss the outbreak.

