Rematch between Rep. Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner could cost more than $11M

MINNEAPOLIS -- A closely-watched race in Minnesota could help decide who controls the next Congress. Democratic Representative Angie Craig is facing a rematch against Republican Tyler Kistner.

More than $11 million is expected to be spent on this race, a lot of the money from outside the state. Why? It is one of a handful of tossup districts in the country that could determine who controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

The district stretches from precincts in Woodbury through Mankato and now includes all of Le Sueur County.

Rep. Angie Craig is stressing her recent endorsement by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and her support for abortion rights.

"Since Roe v Wade was overturned, one in three American women have lost access to reproductive rights. In public, my GOP opponent says he is a 100 percent pro life," Craig says in a recent ad.

Kistner is running hard on inflation, saying President Joe Biden's spending plans supported by Craig, like the Inflation Reduction Act, have hurt the country.

"It's the Inflation Recession Act. It increased government spending, it did nothing to address the energy crisis in this country, and in the past week the economy is only getting worse," Kistner said in a recent ad.

One complicating factor is third-party Legal Marijuana Now candidate Paula Overby. Six years ago, Overby got nearly 29,000 votes, enough some analysts believe to tip the 2016 race against Craig and allow Republican Jason Lewis to win.

As of the latest reporting period, Craig had raised $5.2 million for her campaign. Kistner had raised $2.1 million.