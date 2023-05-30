Angie Craig injures ankle, will not be in attendance for debt ceiling vote

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- U.S. Representative Angie Craig announced Tuesday that an injury to her ankle will force her to be absent from the vote to raise the U.S. debt ceiling later this week.

According to Craig's Chief of Staff, Nick Coe, Craig suffered a bimalleolar fracture and a dislocated ankle after tripping while doing yard work at her home in Minnesota on Monday evening.

Craig is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday to repair the ankle. In an abundance of caution, Craig's doctor has advised her to not fly following Thursday's procedure.

"Rep. Craig and Cheryl are grateful to the Prior Lake Police and Fire Departments who responded to the incident, and Rep. Craig looks forward to getting back to work for the people of the Second District as soon as possible," says Coe.