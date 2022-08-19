Watch Live: Feds announce recent enforcement actions in violent crime strategy

MINNEAPOLIS -- A number of officials working in law enforcement will be updating on recent law enforcement actions that have been taken as part of the federal government's strategy to curb violent crime.

The group will be led by U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, but will also feature updates from such figures as the FBI assistant special agent in charge, Michael Krause; the DEA special agent in charge, Justin King; Minneapolis Police Interim Chief Amelia Huffman; and Hennepin County Chief Deputy Tracey Martin.

The federal violent crime strategy was launched earlier this year. Luger previously announced expanded capacity in his office to prosecute violent crimes, hiring more prosecutors and prioritizing carjackings, ghost guns, and other gun-related incidents.

How To Watch

: United States Attorney, Andrew Luger ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Jeffrey Reed FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Michael Krause DEA Special Agent in Charge, Justin King U.S. Marshal, Eddie Frizell BCA Superintendent, Drew Evans MPD Interim Chief, Amelia Huffman Hennepin County Chief Deputy, Tracey Martin When : Friday, Aug. 19

: Friday, Aug. 19 Time : 10:30 a.m.

