An excessive heat watch is in effect for Sunday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS — You can expect a scorcher of a Father's Day weekend, followed by more storms late next week.

An excessive heat watch has been issued already for Sunday from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. when heat can be expected to reach nearly 100 degrees.

WCCO meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says that it's possible that the NEXT Weather team may issue a NEXT Weather Alert due to the extreme heat and humidity expected on Sunday.

We're tracking a warm front set to bring some BIG changes to our weather this weekend. First, we'll see some light rain as we head into the afternoon.

Showers to the south will continue to lift northward this morning, as an approaching warm front moves in. However, southern Minnesota residents can expect heavier downpours move through this afternoon and into the evening.

Some of the storms could lead to isolated ponding/flash flooding with 1-2" possible, along with wind and hail,

The lack of sun keeps temperatures in the 70s, and once that warm front is to our north by tomorrow, the rain chances come down for Father's Day.

Storm chances pick back up into Monday as the cold tries to drop through, however it retreats north as a warm front still hangs nearby for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will keep daily storm chances through mid-week, but there will be some dry time too.

Heat and humidity will stay put too with highs in the mid-upper 80s throughTuesday, and we're hoping to dry out more by the end of the week with more seasonable temps closer to 80°.