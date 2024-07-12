Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she's "cancer-free" again following successful procedure

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she had a "minimally-invasive" procedure to remove a small calcification that doctors found during a routine cancer screening, and announced that she is now cancer-free.

Klobuchar, 64, was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer in February of 2021. She underwent surgery to remove some of the cancer before being put on radiation treatment. In August of that year, doctors said the treatment had gone well, and by November, Klobuchar said "everything was clear" at a six-month post-cancer exam.

On Friday, the senator said doctors found a small white spot during a routine six-month exam at the Mayo Clinic. The procedure to remove it was successful, and Klobuchar said she will undergo a few days of radiation as a precaution.

"Thanks to early detection and diligent follow-up visits, my doctor says I am now cancer-free," she said.

In her announcement, which she posted on X, she encouraged everyone to go to their routine screenings and exams. Minnesotans who need breast cancer diagnostic testing beyond a mammogram won't pay for out-of-pocket care thanks to a state law which went into effect this year.

"It made a huge difference for me, and I know it can make a huge difference for so many others. Our health is not something we can ever take for granted, and this is another reminder that each day is a gift," she said.