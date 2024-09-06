Endangered tiger cubs born at St. Paul's Como Zoo

ST. PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in more than four decades, tiger cubs were born at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory last month.

The zoo said two critically endangered Amur tiger cubs were born on Aug. 29 — the first such birth at the zoo in 41 years. They have not yet been named.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

"This is an extraordinary milestone for Como," said Michelle Furrer, the zoo's director. "The birth of these tiger cubs is not only a testament to the dedication and expertise of our animal care team but also a beacon of hope for the conservation of Amur tigers worldwide. We look forward to sharing their growth and milestones with everyone who visits Como Park Zoo & Conservatory."

The cubs are the first born to mother Bernadette, a 7-year-old tiger who came from the Oregon Zoo in 2023. The father, 11-year-old Tsar, has been at Como Zoo since 2019. The two were selected through the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan.

While visitors won't be able to see the cubs or their mother for some time, Tsar will remain on exhibit.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

There are fewer than 500 Amur tigers left in the wild, according to the zoo, mainly due to poaching, loss of habitat and conflict with humans.

Earlier this year, Como Zoo welcomed its first nyala calf, while last year, both a giraffe and snow leopard were born at the zoo.

Two years ago, the Minnesota Zoo welcomed its own set of three Amur tiger cubs.