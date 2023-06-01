Meet Como Zoo's new snow leopard cub

Como Zoo's Mission Safari offers opportunity to get up close with wildlife

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There's an adorable new inhabitant at the Como Zoo.

The zoo said a female snow leopard cub was born May 6 to parents Alya and Moutig.

"The cub is growing rapidly and has started to explore her environment," the zoo said.

Alya and the cub are currently off-exhibit and will stay there until later this summer while they bond.

Alya and Moutig came to the zoo in 2017, and this is their second successful birth, the zoo said.

"Veterinary and zookeeper staff have observed that Alya has been an excellent, protective mother displaying positive maternal behaviors and is exhibiting exceptional care of her cub," the zoo said.

Naming rights for the new cub will be auctioned off at the zoo's Sunset Affair Gala in July.

According to the zoo, snow leopards are no longer endangered, but are classified as vulnerable because of "poaching, loss of prey, and the fragmentation of habitat."