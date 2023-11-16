Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Como Zoo's baby giraffe gets a name

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Como Zoo celebrates birth of baby giraffe
Como Zoo celebrates birth of baby giraffe 00:28

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The latest adorable addition to the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul finally has a name.

The zoo welcomed a baby giraffe earlier this month and announced her name Tuesday: Ivy. The zoo held a contest wherein the public could vote between three names for the calf: Dahlia, Aster and the winning name.

dsc-6018a-672x1024.jpg
Como Zoo & Conservatory

More than 17,000 people voted in the naming contest. Ivy won with 45% of the vote, though Dahlia was close behind with 40%.

Ivy is just over a week old. She was born to 7-year-old Zinnia and is the fourth member of the zoo's herd along with Clover and Skeeter. The zoo said Ivy is 6 feet tall and weights 132 pounds.

The zoo has not yet announced when exactly Ivy will make her public debut, only indicating it would be "in the next few weeks" at the time of her birth.

The announcement of Ivy's name coincided with Minnesota's Give to the Max Day, a statewide celebration encouraging charitable giving.

Note: The video above originally aired Nov. 7, 2023.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 1:13 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.