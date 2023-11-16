Como Zoo's baby giraffe gets a name

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The latest adorable addition to the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul finally has a name.

The zoo welcomed a baby giraffe earlier this month and announced her name Tuesday: Ivy. The zoo held a contest wherein the public could vote between three names for the calf: Dahlia, Aster and the winning name.

More than 17,000 people voted in the naming contest. Ivy won with 45% of the vote, though Dahlia was close behind with 40%.

Ivy is just over a week old. She was born to 7-year-old Zinnia and is the fourth member of the zoo's herd along with Clover and Skeeter. The zoo said Ivy is 6 feet tall and weights 132 pounds.

The zoo has not yet announced when exactly Ivy will make her public debut, only indicating it would be "in the next few weeks" at the time of her birth.

The announcement of Ivy's name coincided with Minnesota's Give to the Max Day, a statewide celebration encouraging charitable giving.

Note: The video above originally aired Nov. 7, 2023.