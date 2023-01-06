Watch CBS News
Health

Amount of COVID-19 virus in St. Paul wastewater decreased from last week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Good Question: How do they test wastewater for diseases?
Good Question: How do they test wastewater for diseases? 02:32

ST. PAUL, Minn – The amount of COVID-19 found in St. Paul's wastewater is down from last week.

The total amount of the COVID-19 virus entering St. Paul's Metro Plant last week decreased by 22% compared to the levels two weeks ago. 

As Metropolitan Council cites in their report, the viral load had been steadily increasing for several weeks.

According to the report, COVID-19 variant BA.5 made up 81% of the load. Variant XBB made up 15% of the COVID-19 RNA found in St. Paul's wastewater. It nearly doubled from the previous week's level of 8%. 

XBB is a relatively new variant of COVID-19, and its explosive rise is being tracked by the CDC.

The amount of COVID-19 RNA found in wastewater is indicative of how many individuals are currently sick with COVID-19.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.