American Legion's national commander touts veteran suicide prevention program during Minnesota visit

The national commander of the American Legion has been in Minnesota this week, visiting different posts to talk about a variety of veterans' issues.

Friday morning, he was at Fagen Fighters World War II Museum in Granite Falls.

"I'm taking in every bit of it I possibly can. This is fantastic to see this," said James LaCoursiere, Jr.

Surrounded by war planes and military relics, the national commander talked about the sacrifices veterans have made.

"It truly is a mission. It's not a program and it's not a catchphrase. It's the mission to save the life of a veteran, a child, a spouse," said LaCoursiere.

The mission and his message to the crowd was about the veteran suicide rate. LaCoursiere is promoting "Be the One." It's a suicide prevention initiative that he's sharing with all 12,000 American Legion posts across the country.

"It's all about listening and your true commitment and compassion being locked in with the individual at the time. Even someone who doesn't have military ties, it's something they can share and do in their community," said LaCoursiere.

He said about 20 veterans a day commit suicide in our country — a statistic that hits home for Carla Tappanier.

"This 'Be the One' project, that is the most important because I can personally tell you that I've lost five or six good friends to suicide," said Tappanier.

Tappainer is the membership director for Minnesota's American Legions. She's thankful the national commander is sharing his message here, and nationwide.

"You need to be there for them. Listen to them. Exactly what he said. Listen to them. Talk to them. Speak with them. Whatever you need to do, do not leave them alone," said Tappanier.

LaCoursiere is encouraging people to download the "Be the One" app on their phones. You can find it wherever you download apps.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.