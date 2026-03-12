WCCO's Amelia Santaniello, Frank Vascellaro to be inducted into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro, who have co-anchored the evening news at WCCO for nearly two decades, will be inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame later this year.

Their induction was announced Thursday by the Minnesota Broadcasters Association.

The two became the first married couple to co-anchor a daily news program in the Twin Cities. Vascellaro joined Santaniello, who started out anchoring with Don Shelby, in 2006.

Santaniello is approaching 30 years behind the anchor desk at WCCO.

Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro

"Their impact goes far beyond what viewers see on television each night. Inside the newsroom, Amelia and Frank are known for something even more meaningful: the culture that they help create. They lead not with ego, but with generosity," said Terri Traen, a 2025 Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee. "They're approachable, grounded and deeply connected to the community they serve. Through their work on air and their engagement across Minnesota, they have built lasting relationships with viewers who trust them not only as broadcasters, but as neighbors."

The induction ceremony is in November. The couple will join Shelby, along with other WCCO anchors and reporters Bill Carlson, Darcy Pohland and Mark Rosen as Hall of Fame as inductees.