Amarilla's equalizer helps Minnesota United tie Timbers 4-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Luis Amarilla scored two goals, including the equalizer, for Minnesota United in a 4-4 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Amarilla's tying goal came in the 69th minute for United (10-8-5). Amarilla added one more goal in the game.

United also got one goal each from Franco Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Minnesota United defender Kemar Lawrence (92) reaches for the ball against Portland Timbers forward Yimmi CharÃ¡ (23) during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022. Abbie Parr / AP

Sebastian Blanco scored two goals and Jaroslaw Niezgoda added another for the Timbers (7-6-10).

The Timbers outshot United 17-13, with seven shots on goal compared to six by Minnesota.

Dayne St. Clair stopped four shots for United and Aljaz Ivacic had two saves for the Timbers.

United plays on the road on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, while the Timbers will host Nashville on Wednesday.

