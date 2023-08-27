Watch CBS News
Altercation leads to shooting in on Lake Street in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say an altercation in south Minneapolis led to a shooting early Sunday.

Just after 3 a.m., police heard gunshots in the area of the 1500 block of Lake Street East. Responding officers "found multiple people running in every direction," the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Officers found two people injured at the scene -- a man with a gunshot wound and a woman who had been hurt by broken glass. Both were hospitalized and are expected to be OK.

Police said the gunshots followed "an altercation between multiple individuals." Three vehicles were towed from the scene.

One man was arrested for possession of narcotics, but it appears police made no arrests connected to the shooting.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 12:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

