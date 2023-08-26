Police: 2 men injured in north Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two men were injured in a shooting Friday evening in north Minneapolis.
Police say officers responded to the 2000 block of Irving Avenue North to find two men - one in his 20s, and one in his 60s - with non-life threatening injuries.
They were taken to the hospital. Officers believe the shooting started after a fight.
A gun was recovered at the scene, and no one has been arrested.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.