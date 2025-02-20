All 21 passengers injured in Delta plane crash released from hospital

All passengers who were hospitalized after a Delta Air Lines flight crashed and flipped upside down at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday have been released.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian delivered the update Thursday morning.

"The Delta and Endeavor families are grateful that all those injured Monday have been released from the hospital, and we extend our thanks to everyone who provided care to them over the past few days," Bastian said. "We will continue to connect one-on-one with customers, employees and loved ones as we move forward to make sure their needs are met with care."

Two of the 21 passengers injured suffered critical injuries. All of the 80 people on board Flight 4819 — 76 passengers and four crew members — survived the fiery crash.

What caused Monday's crash remains under investigation by the Canadian Transportation Safety Board, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that the aircraft's black box has been recovered.

The plane, operated by Minneapolis-based Delta Air Lines subsidiary Endeavor Air, struck the landing strip as it arrived at Toronto Airport at about 1:15 p.m. CST, according to Delta. Images and video of the crash showed the CRJ-900 aircraft catching fire when it hit the pavement and proceeding to turn sideways while sliding across the airfield, losing its tail and both wings along the way.

In an update Wednesday evening, a Delta spokesperson said the airline is offering $30,000 to passengers who were aboard the flight. A spokesperson for the company says the Delta Care Team is telling passengers that "this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights."

Also Wednesday evening, officials confirmed that the damaged aircraft had been removed from the airport runway.

