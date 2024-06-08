All our recent rain means rising water levels; impacts on trails and parks

High water levels have lead to closures and restrictions along some rivers

MINNEAPOLIS — Warmer weather is here, and a lot of people are hitting the lakes and rivers to cool off.

Stillwater was bustling with people strolling around or on St. Croix River on Saturday.

Despite the warmer weather and lack of rain, the recent rainfall is causing our rivers to rise.

Bruce Khang made the trip from St. Paul to Stillwater to prepare for a fishing competition on the St. Croix River.

"I was surprised this morning when I came here, water was high," Khang said.

With the river level climbing to almost 685 ft, a no-wake order went into effect on the 52-mile St. Croix River.

Simply put, boaters must go slower.

"When we fish, we like to at least speed and get to our fishing spots," Khang said.

Khang's Saturday rendezvous took longer but he understands that safety comes first.

For long time boating enthusiasts Chris Charlsen, it's a change of pace.

"It's actually kind of peaceful not a lot of waves in river, not a lot of crazy boat drivers, it's very nice," Charlsen smiled.

He believes the restrictions are necessary given the debris and logs floating in the river.

"You have to be very aware, or your boat will be damaged," he said.

In St. Paul, the Mississippi river is up three feet just this week, leading to streets and paths being closed.

The city temporarily closed Water Street/Lilydale Road on Wednesday in anticipation of flooding.

City House is also without water, forcing them to pivot-- and bring in porta potties and adding hand washing stations to ensure a successful weekend.

A flood forecast from the National Weather Service says both the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers will stay at current levels until Tuesday afternoon.

Leaving park-goers and some business owners watching for rain.