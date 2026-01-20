27-year-old man shot, killed in Alexandria, BCA investigating

Authorities are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot in Alexandria, Minnesota, early Tuesday.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue East around 1:15 a.m. on a report that a man had been shot in the chest.

When officers arrived, they found the man and started providing medical care, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also responded to the scene and collected evidence. Alexandria police say the BCA will be assisting with an investigation.

Police do not believe there is any risk to the public.