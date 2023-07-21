Watch CBS News
Alex Castro Funes killed in south Minneapolis shooting, no arrests announced

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

UPDATE (July 24, 2023): Authorities identified the victim. What follows is a revised version of the original story.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Minneapolis Friday morning.

According to police, officers from the 5th Precinct were dispatched just before 5:30 a.m. to the area of Nicollet Avenue and Cecil Newman Lane on the report of a possible overdose.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot injury, police said. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died at the hospital.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Monday as 34-year-old Alex Manuel Castro Funes, of St. Paul. His cause of death is listed as "a gunshot wound of the right arm."

No arrests have been announced yet. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the website

