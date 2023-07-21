Watch Live: North Dakota AG on investigation into man who opened fire on Fargo street

FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is discussing the investigation into Mohamad Barakat, who officials say shot four people - killing one police officer - on a busy Fargo street last week.

What : North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will provide an update on the investigation of the police shooting in Fargo last week.

What : North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will provide an update on the investigation of the police shooting in Fargo last week.

Date: July 21, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. CT

Location: City Commission Room in the Fargo City Hall

City Commission Room in the Fargo City Hall

Barakat was armed with 1,800 rounds of ammunition, numerous firearms and a grenade when he opened fire. Wrigley said he believed the violence to be the beginning of a mass shooting, but Barakat's precise motive is unclear.

Fargo police officer and Minnesota native Jake Wallin was killed. Two other police officers were injured, as well as a bystander. Officer Zach Robinson shot and killed Barakat after calling for him to surrender 16 times; his use of deadly for force was deemed "justified" by Wrigley.

Lasting about two minutes, the gunfight was still longer than most, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said. Wrigley noted Robinson fired approximately 30 rounds and had to stop to reload.

Wallin grew up in St. Michael and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq with the Minnesota National Guard. His funeral will be held Saturday at 10:30 am.