Emerald ash borer, now confirmed in Aitkin County, continues to spread in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed emerald ash borer has spread to three new locations in Minnesota, including in Aitkin County for the first time.

Emerald ash borer — or EAB — is an invasive tree pest that kills trees by tunneling underneath the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009.

A telltale sign of EAB is woodpecker holes, as they like to feed on the EAB larvae. If advanced enough, the tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing an S-shaped pattern underneath.

The MDA now says there are 54 counties in the state with EAB. Due to continued spread, the department has extended quarantine areas in Pine and St. Louis counties, as well as in Mille Lacs County, due to the proximity to the Aiktin county find.

According to their website, MDA has also enacted a quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material into Minnesota, and out of infested counties.

Residents can attend a virtual informational meeting with tree care professionals on Wednesday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to learn more about how to prevent the spread of emerald ash borer. To attend, register here.