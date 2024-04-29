Watch CBS News
Emerald Ash Borer larvae found in Minnesota's Rock County

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

How to save trees from emerald ash borer
How to save trees from emerald ash borer 04:28

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The emerald ash borer has been found in a southwestern Minnesota county for the first time.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Rock County has joined 50 other counties impacted by the invasive insect first detected in the state in 2009. An arborist found larvae five miles from the South Dakota border near Beaver Creek.

The insect kills ash trees by "tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk," according to the ag department.   

Left Side View of an Emerald Ash Borer
The emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis)  iStockphoto

S-shaped patterns beneath bark are often an indication of an infestation, as well as woodpecker holes since the birds seek out the insect's larvae for food.

The ag department is proposing a county-wide quarantine to mitigate the insect's spread starting on June 12, limiting the removal of ash material and firewood from the area.

County residents are invited to comment on the proposal between now and June 10. A virtual informational meeting will also be held on May 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is June 22, 2022. 

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 11:06 AM CDT

