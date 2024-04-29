Emerald Ash Borer larvae found in Minnesota's Rock County

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The emerald ash borer has been found in a southwestern Minnesota county for the first time.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Rock County has joined 50 other counties impacted by the invasive insect first detected in the state in 2009. An arborist found larvae five miles from the South Dakota border near Beaver Creek.

The insect kills ash trees by "tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk," according to the ag department.

The emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) iStockphoto

S-shaped patterns beneath bark are often an indication of an infestation, as well as woodpecker holes since the birds seek out the insect's larvae for food.

The ag department is proposing a county-wide quarantine to mitigate the insect's spread starting on June 12, limiting the removal of ash material and firewood from the area.

County residents are invited to comment on the proposal between now and June 10. A virtual informational meeting will also be held on May 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is June 22, 2022.