Aide charged with sexually assaulting elderly woman in nursing home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A 53-year-old nursing home aide has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman under his care in a Burnsville facility.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim's sister set up a video camera in her room on Dec. 25, 2022 with permission from Regent at Burnsville, the assisted living care facility.

The 75-year-old victim had been living at the facility since 2018 and had suffered a stroke, leaving her partially paralyzed. She also had dementia, anxiety, and depression, documents say.

Two days later, the video captured an aide, identified as John Akonkoh, "fondling [Victim's] genitals" in the morning and again in the evening. A nurse performed a sexual assault examination on Dec. 28, and Akonkoh was arrested that day while working at the facility.

He's charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, for which he could face a maximum of 30 years in prison, if he's convicted.

The sister also filed a lawsuit against the assisted living care facility and Akonkoh, seeking $50,000 for physical and mental injury, pain and suffering, and medical expenses.

There are several resources for victims. Here are a few:

Advocacy Agencies

Sexual Offense Services (SOS - Ramsey County)

Sexual Violence Center (SVC - Hennepin County)

Aurora Center (U of MN)

360 Communities (Dakota County)

Hope Center (Rice County)

Canvas Health (Washington County)

Alexandra House (Anoka County)

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota

Rape Help Minnesota

Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault

General Sexual Assault Websites

Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN)

National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)