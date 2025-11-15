Agate collector and streamer raises $100,000 for Toys for Tots

Lakeville, Minnesota resident Chase Anderson spent years working as a realtor, he left the corporate grind behind to pursue his passion: rocks.

"2016, I was in a gravel pit with a buddy picking up agates. And I said you know there's something to this and I want to pursue this more," Anderson said.

In that pit, Anderson had an idea — to go after his longtime hobby of collecting agates and minerals. He started live streaming under the name " The Agate Dude," where he showed his finds to his audience.

That audience quickly became a community of collectors and hobbyists who followed his daily hunts.

"To go from the grind of the 9-5, everybody does it, to living a more independent lifestyle. Doing what I love," Anderson said. "Its been a wild adjustment. I still pinch myself every day that I wake up."

A few years into streaming he has accumulated 90,000 loyal followers on his Facebook where he streams.

"We've made a huge connection all across the country. We got a lot of people into the rock hunting thing and it has evolved into something way bigger than I would have ever thought," Anderson said.

In 2020, Anderson received a call from his friend asking if he could donate a singular sphere piece to help raise money for Toys of Tots in Northern Iowa. The request sparked an idea that would grow into a major annual fundraiser.

"We don't do anything small around here," Anderson said.

The first year they raised $3,000 dollars, since then they have expanded the effort into a multi-state livestream fundraising event featuring donated agates, minerals, fossils, handmade crafts and art. Participants claim items during live broadcasts and donate directly to Toys for Tots.

In 2024, they were able to raise $51,000 dollars for Toys for Tots and hope to raise more this year.

"I hope it influences others to do something similar. Start small, it doesn't have to be big, help out somewhere local. Give your time somewhere and give a donation somewhere and help people out in need," Anderson said.

The kickoff to the Toys for Tots Fundraiser will begin at 4.pm. CT on The Agate Dude livestream.

For more information about The Agate Dude you can find his website here.