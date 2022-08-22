After a year of uncertainty in Afghanistan, a U.S. citizen finally returns home

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a year of uncertainty living in Afghanistan, a U.S. citizen is now home with his wife and child.

WCCO-TV first reported on Qais Zazai a year ago. He went back to Afghanistan for the birth of his son, not knowing the government would collapse weeks later, leaving the Taliban in control.

The former translator who worked for the U.S. for seven years said a friend helped him and his family escape.

"So happy, like, mentally, and I know me my son and my wife, we really need to live in peace and freedom," Zazai said.

He made it to Afghanistan for the birth of his son, Muktadir, only to be stuck there when the government fell.

CBS

Because he worked for the United States, he was a target of the Taliban, making it hard for him and his family to get out of the country safely.

"I was not feeling safe, even my family was just like shocked, and they were looking at me, like, so there is no way for you to get out of here, so what is the best option for you," Zazai said.

He tried daily to get to the airport for a flight out of the country, narrowly escaping tragedy.

"A day before that incident happened, the suicide attack, I was at that gate, and there was a big rush over there, it was me and my wife and my son," Zazai said. "It's very scary to be honest."

WCCO-TV spoke with Zazai while he was in Afghanistan trying to find a way out, with his newborn son and wife, BeBe.

His co-worker and friend, Sarah Lippert, was the driving force behind finding him help to get home.

"She would always tell me, like, just don't give up, there will be a way for you to get out of here," Zazai said.

"There were so many obstacles and sort of false starts and things that didn't work out along the way," added Lippert. "I never trusted that he was going to be home unit he was on the plane to Chicago."



Finally home, Zazai is thankful for Lippert and everyone who had a part in getting him and his family to their new home.

Both he and Lippert say people shouldn't forget there are other U.S. citizens still in Afghanistan trying to get home. Afghan refugees also need support.

They hope Zazai's story inspires others to help.