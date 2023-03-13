After $40M cleanup, Arden Hills and Ramsey County back at table to discuss future of Army Ammunition Plant

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – The Arden Hills City Council will soon formalize the new leadership of the team overseeing the development of the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant.

The massive property is bigger than downtown St. Paul, and was once considered for a new Vikings stadium.

Rice Creek Commons is 427 acres of prime real estate. And after a $40 million cleanup, it's still locked in a battle between the property owner, Ramsey County, and where the property's located, Arden Hills.

After years of litigation, though, the sides are talking again, along with a developer.

On Monday, Mayor David Grant showed WCCO the latest proposal for a mixed-use development of business and nearly 1,500 homes.

"You need to have jobs in a community and you need to have housing in a community," Grant said. "It's an exciting place to be at now as we look forward to the development."

According to Grant, Ramsey County is still not totally on board, and it's asking for more housing, and specifically more affordable housing -- underscoring how things have changed as the land just sits there collecting snow.

It's a new financial climate, and the political climate has changed, too. In Arden Hills, there are five members of the city council, including the mayor. Three of them were just elected and sworn in this January. They're a new majority.

That majority is taking control from the mayor of some critical appointments to the joint development authority, which is made up of representatives from the city and county.

"The previous council would make comments about maintaining the path, following the course. And this is six years of following that path, following that course," said Arden Hills City Council Member Emily Rousseau. "I feel like this is a project failure. I feel like we can do better than this."

According to officials, the Environmental Protection Agency has signed off on developing the land for residential use, but there could still be issues with groundwater. Arden Hills, though, gets its water from St. Paul.