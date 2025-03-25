Watch CBS News
Entertainment

AEW Dynamite set to take over Roy Wilkins Auditorium

By
Pauleen Le
Pauleen Le
Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.
Read Full Bio
Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO’s Pauleen Le cuts a promo for AEW Dynamite in St. Paul
WCCO’s Pauleen Le cuts a promo for AEW Dynamite in St. Paul 07:42

On Wednesday, the best of All Elite Wrestling step into center ring at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. 

Organizers said AEW Dynamite features an action-packed evening with an incredible roster of male and female wrestlers combined with all the athleticism, massive personalities and exciting storylines that have made AEW a sensation. 

The star-studded roster includes "The Rated R Superstar" Cope, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, MJF, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MVP, The Young Bucks, Toni Storm, Hangman Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, Mercedes Mone, Adam Cole, Jack Perry, Mariah May, Orange Cassidy, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe and many more.

WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning talking with two local brothers who are a part of the show.

For more details, click here.

Pauleen Le
pauleen-le.png

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.