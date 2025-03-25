AEW Dynamite set to take over Roy Wilkins Auditorium

On Wednesday, the best of All Elite Wrestling step into center ring at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Organizers said AEW Dynamite features an action-packed evening with an incredible roster of male and female wrestlers combined with all the athleticism, massive personalities and exciting storylines that have made AEW a sensation.

The star-studded roster includes "The Rated R Superstar" Cope, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, MJF, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MVP, The Young Bucks, Toni Storm, Hangman Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, Mercedes Mone, Adam Cole, Jack Perry, Mariah May, Orange Cassidy, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe and many more.

WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning talking with two local brothers who are a part of the show.

