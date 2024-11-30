Many adults report feeling stressed around the holidays

More Americans report getting stressed around the holidays

St. Louis Park, Minn. — The holiday cheer this time of year can sometimes bring out the opposite emotion. In a recent study, nearly nine in 10 U.S. adults say something causes them stress this time of year.

Whether it's holiday shopping, family time, events and for some even college finals, we know the holidays can be hectic. A survey by the American Psychological Association shows it brings added stress for two out of every five people surveyed.

"There are so many things happening at once, to pretty much everyone in our community and our culture, some of those things are going to make them feel down" said Dr. David Nathan, a psychologist with Allina Health.

Justin Steicht, who lives in Lakeville, says he's definitely feeling it. "Just trying to please everybody and deal with certain family members that aren't always fun to deal with" Steicht said.

Dr. Nathan says it's normal to see an uptick this time of year. But this year, there's added stress with the election, high prices and cases of work stress seeing an uptick.

Not everyone may be feeling the holiday stress, however.

"I don't get stressed" said Paul Bischel, who lives in St. Louis Park. "Especially for the holidays. It's time to enjoy family and friends and that's how I take it."

"We just had a good Thanksgiving so we're very good" said the Sapoch family, who is from Moorhead.

Doctor Nathan says there are some simple ways to manage the stress:

And remembering you're not alone.

"Recognizing that feeling crummy is very normal" Nathan added.

Do things that you enjoy doing.

Relax and make sure to get enough sleep.

Talk to a therapist.

If you're money-tight, quality time is what's psychologically most important for humans — which cost zero dollars.