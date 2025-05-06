Adult, teen arrested in fatal shooting that ended period of no homicides in Minneapolis

2 arrested in April homicide that broke period of no killings in Minneapolis

Two people have been arrested in connection with an April homicide in Minneapolis that broke a two-month period of no killings in the city.

Davione Collins, 27, was fatally shot on the 2000 block of West River Road North on April 19. On Monday, the Minneapolis Police Department announced an adult and a teen are in custody in connection to the shooting.

"This targeted attack showed a complete disregard for the sanctity of human life," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "That an adult and at least one juvenile appear to be involved in this apparent hit is especially troubling."

Collins, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into the garage entrance of an apartment building. His shooting death was the first in Minneapolis since Feb. 7 and the first homicide since Feb. 15. O'Hara said it was the longest stretch without a homicide in a decade.

Both suspects were arrested on Friday. Police say both of them shot Collins and have been formally charged, though WCCO has not yet independently verified the charges.