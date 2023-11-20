Watch CBS News
Car fire leads to destruction of 2 machine shops in SW Minnesota town

By Steve Swanson

ADRIAN, Minn. — Two machine shops were destroyed by fire Sunday in the southwestern Minnesota town of Adrian.

The Adrian Fire Department says crews were called at about 3:15 p.m. to the building, located on the 23400 block of Edwards Avenue.

The fire started in a vehicle parked behind the building, and it soon spread to the shops and the building that connected the two.

Jackie Slater

Fire officials say 13 other departments came to the scene to provide water to battle the blaze.

No one was hurt, and the fire's cause is under investigation.

Adrian is about 20 miles west of Worthington.

Steve Swanson
