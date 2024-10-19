Watch CBS News
Adebayo runs for 100 yards and 2 TDs as St. Thomas-Minnesota rolls past Valparaiso, 42-14

MINNEAPOLIS — Tak Tateoka set the tone with a 74-yard touchdown pass to Colin Chase in the first quarter and St. Thomas-Minnesota rolled to a 42-14 win over Valparaiso on Saturday.

The Tommies (4-3) ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns to remain unbeaten in Pioneer Football League play at 3-0.

Hope Adebayo ran for 100 yards on 14 carries while scoring twice on short runs as St. Thomas-Minnesota ran for 213 yards and four scores. Joseph Koch carried four times for 61 yards and a score and Gabriel Abel had 16 yards and a score on four carries. Tateoka was 12-of-21 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns and Chase caught three for 112 yards.

Three Valparaiso passers were a combined 17 of 30 for 135 yards. Caron Tyler, who was 6 of 15, threw 30 yards to Jack Coulson for a touchdown to start the fourth quarter. Ryan Mann scored from 4 yards out in the first quarter and led the Beacons on the ground with 69 yards on 17 carries.

