Adaptive Demo Day gives spinal injury sufferers new outdoor experiences

Adaptive Demo Day gives spinal injury sufferers new outdoor experiences

Adaptive Demo Day gives spinal injury sufferers new outdoor experiences

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – An organization with roots in Minnesota held a special event Sunday in Maple Grove.

WCCO

Adaptive Demo Day was held at Fish Lake Regional Park.

MORE NEWS: Adaptive swimmer from Alexandria makes splash in national competition

In the video above, WCCO photojournalist Nick Lunemann shows how the goal is to give those suffering from spinal injuries new experiences.