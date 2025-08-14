Twin Cities restaurant sees increase in customers after being included in New York Times bestseller

You've heard the term "words matter," and one Twin Cities metro sushi spot agrees. The owners of Ginza Sushi say they've been super busy since an author mentioned them in her hit book.

Linda Lin owns the spot and says ever since author and Food Network champion Abby Jimenez, who lives in Minnesota, included the restaurant in her New York Times bestseller "Say You'll Remember Me", they've been jam-packed with customers.

"Thank you so much, Abby," said Linda Lin.

Linda Lin and her brother Ben come from China. He helped translate his sister's appreciation.

"A lot of people mention, 'Oh, I read the book, ' and then they come here," Ben Lin told WCCO.

A regular has seen the same.

"I do notice people coming in, looking around and say something because of the book," said Pam Riddle of Champlin.

In a recent post of her daughter with over 10,000 reactions, Jimenez shared Ginza with the digital world, saying she went in last week and Linda Lin wouldn't let her pay. She ended the post encouraging you to support small businesses, too.

In a phone interview, Jimenez explained that from owning Nadia Cakes, she knows it's tough out there running a small business.

Jimenez says the order that Xavier and Samantha order in the book is her order when she comes to the restaurant at least once a week.

"It's sold a lot of copies. It's been published in 20 different languages, so everyone's read about Ginza all over the world," Jimenez said.

She hopes the world will read about her continuous love for the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

"The New York Times said my books have been a one-person tourism draw because of how much I love the state and how beautifully I depict it in my stories," said Jimenez.

Ginza Sushi & Grill Restaurant is located at 11460 Jefferson Ct., Champlin, Minn.

More information on Jimenez and her books can be found online.