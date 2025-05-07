Watch CBS News
A woman was killed Wednesday morning in Burnsville; suspect in custody, per police

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Burnsville police are investigating after a woman died Wednesday morning. 

Police say they were called to a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of 117th street East around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, police found a 32-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They say she died at the scene. 

A suspect was later taken into custody by Lakeville Police, per officials. 

The name of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office. Police say there is no threat to the public. 

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

