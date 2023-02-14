A warmer than usual February is pleasant, but puts some winter pastimes on thin ice

EDINA, Minn. – This February is seeing a serious meltdown, with temperatures in the 40s.

"I take a look at the temperature, and say 'Ope - it's over 20, we're going out,'" said Cliff Wexler, who went for a walk around Centennial Lakes in Edina for the third day in a row to take advantage of the sunshine.

Wexler wasn't alone. The city park was full of dog walkers and runners on Monday afternoon, with some even wearing shorts.

However, Wexler isn't too convinced winter is over this early.

"We go day to day," said Wexler.

Centennial Lakes is Edina's most popular outdoor skating rink, but the rink closed early last week because of the melting ice.

"It's definitely a fool's spring, but I'm glad to see the sun," said Janeth Sanchez, who was one of many soaking in the sunshine around Minneapolis' Lake of the Isles, ahead of rain moving in.

"I thought it would be much colder this month, but I'll take the sunshine," said Sanchez.

Lake of the Isles walkers had something to stare at. There are several tall structures in the ice on the north side of the lake, set up for the Luminary Loppet on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Mary Jo Erickson cross country skied among the structures on Monday.

"It's icy out there, for me especially, I have to go slowly," said Erickson.

She's not worried about the heat ruining her favorite winter activity.

"I did not have any fear of falling in the ice or anything like that, no, it was solid," said Erickson.

The Luminary Loppet organizers tell WCCO they're confident the ice on Lake of the Isles is thick enough to still host the Luminary Walk on the lake. However, they're going to move the concert and dance party to land, on the south end of the lake.