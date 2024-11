WCCO Digital headlines for the afternoon of Nov. 13, 2024

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A man was hit by a Metro Transit bus around 8:15 Wednesday night.

Metro Transit police say they responded to a report of a bus striking a pedestrian at the corner of Rice Street and Little Canada.

According to police the man was walking in the crosswalk when the bus turned south and struck him. He was taken to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.

Metro Transit is investigating the crash.